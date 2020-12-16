Stephanie McMahon made an appearance on The Playbook podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE executive discussed how WWE promotes individual stars in the company.

In fact, she thinks the stars are bigger than the brand. Here is what she had to say:

One of the things that we understood early on is star power. It’s about the attraction, it’s about the draw. Whether it’s a live event or you’re trying to drive television ratings or social media engagement, you have to have star power. For us, we try to amplify the individual stars so we can create the biggest moats around them. They need to have individual voices. They need to be their own personas. Now, in the digital and social age, the audience wants to engage with these stars on a personal level. ‘I know you play this particular character, but who are you in real life? Do you have pets? What do you like to eat?’ People want to relate. At the end of the day, the audience might not relate to a brand, to the WWE or another league, but they might relate to a team or an individual star. More and more, you’re seeing that in the media space. Whether it’s content creators on TikTok or Twitch, you see these consumers and people getting behind the content creators and influencers individually because they relate to them. It’s different ways for every person. if you can create the opportunities for engagement, then the rising tide will raise all boats.

H/T to Fightful