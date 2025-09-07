— On a recent episode of the “What’s Your Story?” podcast, Stephanie McMahon and Roman Reigns were in the middle of a casual conversation about wrestling promos when things took a humorous turn.

Roman brought up the Attitude Era, explaining, “It’s easy to curse, flip the bird, and stick stuff up people’s ass.”

Stephanie quickly quipped, “It can be hard to stick something up someone’s ass.”

Both cracked up, with Roman responding through laughter, “Yes.”

Stephanie added with a grin, “Not that I know from experience.”

Roman then joked, “If you take anything away from today, it’s that getting that thing up your ass ain’t that easy. I stand corrected — especially when it’s sideways.”

Stephanie wrapped up the exchange by laughing, “Right? No, thank you.”

— Ronda Rousey has not appeared in WWE since SummerSlam 2023, where she lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match. Later that year, she wrestled in ROH, teaming with Marina Shafir against Athena and Billie Starkz.

In a recent interview with Raj Prashad of Yahoo’s “Uncrowned,” Rousey reflected on her WWE run and addressed the idea of returning. She said,

“It was a lot of needless anxiety and things like that. And the whole company was just a chaotic sh*t show on the inside, and then they ended up dropping all my friends. So I really have no reason to go back. I wanted to do a run with the Four Horsewomen and I never got to do that. And now I feel like I’ve already accomplished everything that I wanted to in WWE and all that’s really left for me is to go there and have fun with my friends, and none of my friends are there anymore.”

Baszler was released by WWE earlier this year, Shafir is currently with AEW, and Duke has been inactive in wrestling since her 2021 WWE release.

— Tiffany Stratton has opened up about her ongoing adjustment to portraying a babyface character.

Stratton first rose to prominence in NXT with her confident heel persona, which she also brought with her to WWE SmackDown. However, after defeating Nia Jax to win the WWE Women’s Championship, she transitioned into a babyface role.

Appearing on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, Stratton admitted that working as a babyface doesn’t come as naturally to her as being a heel. She explained that she’s still learning how to connect with fans in a different way and views the process as a valuable challenge in her career growth. She said,

“I think being a heel is ten times easier than being a babyface. You can mess up, and you can fall on your butt, and that’s totally fine as a heel; however, as a babyface, if you do that, like the crowd could turn on you or you could get booed, and you’re supposed to be like the face of the company and stuff like that. So, being a heel for me is how I learned wrestling. I feel like I was a heel right off the bat. So that’s why it comes so easy to me,” she said. “I’m still learning to be a babyface and be likable and not have so much stink on what I say in my promos. So, it definitely comes more natural for me to be a heel. However, bear with me. We’re learning. Maybe one day I’ll just go back to being a heel, but for now, we’re a little old babyface Tiffy.”

(h/t – Fightful)