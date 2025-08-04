– Stephanie McMahon appeared before the main event at night two of WWE SummerSlam to announce the SummerSlam Sunday attendance (65,561), and the combined two-day total audience (113,722), confirming this year’s two-night PLE as the ‘Biggest SummerSlam of All-Time!”

1️⃣1️⃣3️⃣,7️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ The BIGGEST SummerSlam in history! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ggcrUaiP47 — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2025

– Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown from AAA made cameo appearances in the crowd during night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Sunday night. Additionally, Rhea Ripley snapped a photo with Mr. Iguana backstage, which the AAA star shared via his official X account.

– AJ Styles delivered a bunch of tributes to the late, great Eddie Guerrero at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025. “The Phenomenal One” wore Eddie Guerrero’s old ring attire, and even entered MetLife Stadium for his WWE Intercontinental Championship match against current title-holder Dominik Mysterio in a tricked out low-rider, complete with his bleach-blond-haired son riding shotgun.

We're taking a trip down memory lane with @AJStylesOrg at SummerSlam tonight! 👀 pic.twitter.com/bF1gEQ63i0 — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2025

– Cody Rhodes had an epic ring entrance for his WrestleMania 41 rematch against Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena in their “Street Fight” for the title at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025. The entrance featured a message from Cody’s late father, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, complete with black and yellow polka dots on the big screen as it was played. “The American Nightmare” then emerged with his special ring entrance helmet/mask on. After his entrance, Cena came out to his classic “The Time is Now” theme song and over-the-top babyface personality. His bland, black and white entrance production started things off, but then it quickly transitioned into the trademark colorful video and entrance production elements.