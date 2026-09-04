Stephanie McMahon has opened up about struggling with her identity and self-worth after stepping away from her executive role with WWE.

McMahon resigned as WWE co-CEO in January 2023, bringing an end to her latest stint as an executive with the company. She had previously taken a leave of absence in 2022 to focus on her family before returning and serving as co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

During this week’s episode of her “What’s Your Story?” podcast with Charlotte Flair (see video below), McMahon reflected on the adjustment she faced after leaving her executive position. Having spent so much of her life and career associated with WWE, McMahon admitted she initially questioned whether no longer holding that role somehow diminished her value.

“I struggled a lot with coming home because — I mean, I’m still doing a lot of stuff, obviously,” McMahon said. “But I was an executive, a working executive. And now it’s like, am I less of someone now because I’m not?”

McMahon said she also found herself questioning why she still felt the need to prove herself after stepping away.

“And do I have to still prove it — to who? To myself? No, I don’t,” she continued. “And it’s okay for me to enjoy my life and still, of course, work hard and give back.”

Over time, McMahon said she has come to appreciate having more opportunities to focus her energy on her family.

“And I get to pour my love into my family and be there,” she said. “And that’s what matters the most to me, is what I’ve realized.”

Despite no longer serving as a WWE executive, McMahon remains connected to the company, including through her podcast. She made it clear that her love for the wrestling business hasn’t gone anywhere.

“And of course, I love the business, always will,” McMahon added. “I pour my love into the business no matter what, and all the people in it.”