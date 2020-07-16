Stephanie McMahon Discusses “Palpable Change” In WWE Women’s Division, Vince McMahon Wishes Bobby Lashley A Happy Birthday

WWE has released a short-clip from yesterday’s edition of The Bump showing Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon discussing the palpable change in the WWE women’s division, which coincides with the company’s focus on the women’s Evolution. Check it out below.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wished former Intercontinental champion Bobby Lashley a happy birthday on Twitter early this morning. McMahon writes, “Happy Birthday to The All Mighty @fightbobby, who seems to become more physically dominant with each passing week.”