WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by D Magazine’s Mike Piellucci about whether or not she would ever make an in-ring return for the company, and how she feels about the two-night WrestleMania format following the first two taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights from the interview are below.

On a potential in-ring return:

“Well, no one’s boots are ever officially hung up. But that being said, Ronda put me in my place about four years ago, so I highly doubt I would make a return to the ring unless it were exactly the perfect right thing that everyone needed me to do.”

Whether she ever sees Vince getting back into the ring:

“So I’m neither confirming nor denying anything, but in the hypothetical if I were to see my father get into the ring, I would say probably the same thing I would as an employee working for the company: I feel bad for whoever he’s in there with! Vince McMahon doesn’t lose! Vince McMahon will pull every trick out of the book, and he’ll create some new ones along the way! I am not worried about Vince McMahon at all. I worry about everyone else in there with him. … He has said, I think, publicly that he will ‘die in the chair.’ We’ll see. Who knows? Life is long and unpredictable, but somehow, I don’t see him retiring any time soon.”

What she thinks of WrestleManias continuing to be two-nights:

“It remains to be seen. The prior two nights were in the middle of the pandemic, so we shall see as we move forward into an endemic world. It allows us to tell more stories and feature more talent. In the non-pandemic era, we had fans who traveled from over 60 countries, all 50 states, all coming to share this passion. To give them two nights of WrestleMania versus one, we hope to overdeliver on their expectations and blow them away with our storytelling and athleticism in the ring.”