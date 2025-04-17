WWE is stepping into the cereal business.

Since teaming up with Fanatics in early 2022, WWE has significantly grown its merchandise game, offering fans an array of unique and creative products.

Now, just in time for his World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania, Jey Uso is getting his own cereal. Dubbed “Frosted Yeets,” the new breakfast item — created in partnership with Fanatics — is now available at WWE World.

There’s no word yet on whether “Frosted Yeets” will be available for purchase online.

Make breakfast your #MainEvent 🥣@TonyTantalizing tried our first-ever cereal feat. @WWE Superstar Jey Uso “Frosted Yeets” coming to the Memorabilia Store at #WWE World! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/q1WdUZIiHZ — Fanatics Authentic (@FansAuthentic) April 17, 2025

Stephanie McMahon launched her new podcast, What’s Your Story?, on Thursday, with UFC President Dana White as the inaugural guest.

During the episode, Stephanie laid out the ground rules for the show – keep it fun, steer clear of d*uchebags, and — though still up for debate — no need to apologize. She said,

“The first and main rule was no d*uchebags. Not on the show, not working on the show, not as guests. No d*uchebags allowed.”

Dana White had a different take, suggesting she might want to reconsider that stance. He said,

“D*uchebags are just part of life. You’ve got to interview some of them—people want to hear from them. Like it or not, you can’t completely avoid the d*uchebags.”

Jey Uso’s shocking underdog triumph at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, where he outlasted top-tier names like CM Punk, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Logan Paul, has set the stage for a monumental showdown. His reward? A shot at the dominant GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The buildup to the match has centered around Uso’s resilience and tenacity — traits that have allowed him to repeatedly defy the odds throughout his career. His journey has become a symbol of perseverance, especially in the wake of the emotional collapse of the Bloodline faction — a saga in which Paul Heyman has played a major role both on-screen and behind the scenes.

Heyman believes a Jey Uso victory wouldn’t just be historic — it would be deeply moving. He said,

“I think it would be one of the most fan-friendly and emotional victories in the history of this industry. Because the audience has lived through the turmoil of Jey Uso’s career.”

Heyman’s connection to Jey runs deep. He first met Jey and his twin brother Jimmy when they were just four years old, and even then, he recognized their potential. He said,

“They were indisputably the best tag team in the world. It was too easy for them. So whenever someone floated the idea that they could succeed as singles competitors, they’d look at us like we were crazy. How do you split up the best tag team in the world? But eventually, they were forced into a place where they had to reflect—and that’s when they discovered the singles greatness that lived inside each of them.”

