WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has announced on her social media that she has been inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame, and is the first female executive to enter the prestigious halls. McMahon also shares a photo with other members of the class, which included Jay Cutler, Peter Westbrook, and NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen.

She writes, “Humbled & honored to be the 1st female executive inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame with such a prestigious class. The key messages from all were passion, love, hard work, intention, & believing in yourself.”

