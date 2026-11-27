Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s youngest daughter is looking to make a name for herself in the music industry.

During a recent episode of her What’s Your Story? podcast, Stephanie shared an interesting update on 16-year-old Vaughn Evelyn, who performed “God Bless America” on night one of WWE SummerSlam 2026 back in August.

According to Stephanie, her daughter has been spending time in the recording studio and writing her own music.

“She has been, I don’t know if I should talk about this, but she’s been in the studio and she writes music,” Stephanie said. “She really has a talent. And she has ‘it’ anyway. Like, she just has ‘it,’ but she can actually sing on top of it. And her lyrics are really beautiful.”

Stephanie went on to recall being particularly moved by a song Vaughn wrote about her older sisters leaving home for college.

“She wrote this song. There’s some really great ones, and one in particular that sticks in my mind, but then she all of a sudden said, ‘I have just part of a song that I started to write. Can I play it?’ And they were like, ‘Sure.’ And she started, and it was all about her sisters leaving [for college] and how she feels when she walks by their door and it’s closed and how she wasn’t ready to be all alone and she knew it was coming, but she didn’t know how it was going to feel.”

She continued, “And it’s like, oh, my God, if I ever wondered how she felt with her older sisters being gone, it was — and so well done. But so powerful.”

With all three of her daughters appearing at her WWE Hall of Fame induction earlier this year, Stephanie also spoke about her children officially becoming part of WWE history.

“And to have my kids as a part of the Hall of Fame, they are now officially a part of the canon,” Stephanie said. “And they weren’t before. Aurora was because her birth was announced on Raw, but they are now officially a part of the canon.”