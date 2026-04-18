Stephanie McMahon takes her place among WWE royalty with an emotional Hall of Fame induction to kick off the 2026 ceremony.

The April 17 edition of the WWE Hall of Fame opened on a heartfelt note, as Stephanie McMahon was officially inducted into the 2026 class.

In a fitting tribute, she was introduced by her mother, Linda McMahon, along with her three daughters Aurora, Murphy, and Vaughn, making for a deeply personal and family-driven moment.

The ceremony began with Stephanie’s daughters delivering an emotional speech dedicated to their mother, setting the tone for the night.

Their words were followed by Linda McMahon, who reflected on Stephanie’s upbringing and early exposure to the wrestling business. Linda also shared stories from Stephanie’s childhood, including memories involving her and her brother Shane McMahon.

A full-circle moment.

When Stephanie took the stage, she expressed gratitude to her family, including her mother, her brother, and her father, Vince McMahon.

During her speech, she praised both of her parents for their roles in building WWE into a global powerhouse, with particular emphasis on Vince’s influence in the company’s growth.

Her comments led to loud “Thank you, Vince!” chants from the crowd.

The reaction comes as Vince McMahon remains connected to the ongoing Janel Grant sexual trafficking lawsuit, adding a layer of complexity to the moment despite the celebratory nature of the induction.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Hall Of Fame Results 4/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.