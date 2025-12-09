Stephanie McMahon-Levesque surfaced via social media on Tuesday to share a statement reacting to Bayley’s Lodestone training camp for aspiring women’s pro wrestlers.

“Thank YOU for your leadership and sacrifice Bayley,” Stephanie wrote via her official X account on Tuesday. “And for helping mentor and grow the next generation of female wrestlers!”

She continued, “John Cena showed up, as did everyone else, because of the opportunity YOU created (and mostly paid for out of your own pocket). The future is in excellent hands. #Lodestone2025.”

For those who missed it, Bayley and John Cena each shared statements and photos via social media after the training seminar, which took place from December 4 through December 6 in Orlando, Florida, with Lyra Valkyria, Rhea Ripley, Natalya and Tyler Breeze being other notable names turning up to help out.

Bayley released the following initial statement afterwards:

THE FIRST IS FOREVER. LODESTONE 2025 Thank you, John Cena.



And as we’re exactly one week away from his last match, John showed up today. Watched 10 women’s matches, and spent 8 hours with us. LEGIT EIGHT HOURS. No conversation or piece of advice could’ve impacted me the way he did today, by just showing up. Not just for me, but for each person in that room. This meant the world. I’ll always strive to be what John was today. THE GOAT.

John Cena responded on his X account with this statement replying to Bayley’s post:

Pam, you had asked me a while ago how you could help ‘the business’. You have created something that does exactly that. A collaborative environment with the purpose of making everyone in the room better than they were yesterday. Attitude is infectious, the attitude you’ve created allowed me to be better than I was yesterday. Thank you for all you do. Thanks to the entire group of incredible individuals. It was my honor to be invited into the room.

