Stephanie McMahon-Levesque appeared as a guest on today’s installment of The Pat McAfee Show for an interview.

During the discussion, the longtime on-air and behind-the-scenes authority figure in WWE addressed her hiatus from the company.

“One of the things I learned when I stepped away is I’ll never get away from WWE, ever,” she said. “It is a part of who I am. It is what I love. I really did grow up in this business. It was not unusual to have shoots done at our house. I was in the first ever Saturday Night’s Main Event. I went trick or treating at Rowdy Roddy Piper’s house, which was actually our house. He was putting candy, bowling balls, breaking our candy bags. I was on that episode. I did modeling for the catalog and we didn’t get paid. We didn’t have child models at the time. All of the employees kids, we were just dressed up. I’ve lived this amazing life with so many opportunities to meet incredible people and be part of something that is so special that connects people all over the world. I feel it everywhere I go, in every arena I go to. It’s something so special.”

She continued, responding to a question about stepping away and if she remained proud, “I never stopped being proud, ever. I do think I wanted to disappear for a little while, and I kind of did. It was good for me. I needed it, and now I’m back.”

