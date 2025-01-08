WWE Raw on Netflix was big business.

Real big.

So much so that the history-making debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from January 6, 2025 has surpassed the wildly popular “Squid Games” in the top ten list of most-watched shows on the international streaming platform.

Following her cameo appearance in the record-breaking crowd inside Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California this past Monday night, Stephanie McMahon-Levesque surfaced on social media for a couple of posts.

As noted, the wife of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque posted a statement on X immediately after the show noting she was so proud that she was crying.

In an update, Stephanie McMahon has resurfaced on social media on Wednesday to comment on the viewership success of the highly-anticipated premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix, sharing a quote from a Forbes.com article covering the topic.

‘Squid Game’ Dethroned In Netflix’s Top 10 List By A New Show

“If you thought Squid Game season 2, was going to stay on top of Netflix’s top 10 list you’d be wrong. In America it has been unseated at #1 by ⁦@WWE⁩ Monday Night RAW” MQ ⁦@TripleH⁩ https://t.co/CQyPTsJI6U — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 8, 2025