Stephanie McMahon is opening up about one of the most difficult chapters of her life, using her platform to highlight the importance of talking openly about painful experiences.

A new episode of her What’s Your Story? podcast dropped today, featuring Natalya as the week’s guest. The discussion centered on Natalya’s recently released memoir, and McMahon praised her longtime friend for the honesty she shows in the book, especially when detailing the mental health challenges her father, the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, endured due to head trauma.

That transparency prompted McMahon to share her own deeply personal experience.

During the episode, McMahon revealed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier in her life, explaining why she believes conversations like this matter.

“I had a miscarriage at one point, and it’s devastating,” McMahon said. “You never really know until you tell someone that you had a miscarriage. And then you find out tons of women that you know who have had miscarriages. And it’s just something we don’t share that I think if we did talk about more, it would be helpful.”

She went on to emphasize how important openness can be when navigating trauma.

“From a mental health standpoint as well, you know, it’s very hard to go through that,” McMahon continued. “When you find out that people you love, relate to, look up to, that really, truly, we all have problems. We’re here to help one another, because at the end of the day all we have is each other.”

This isn’t the first time McMahon has offered support during tough times. When former WWE star Carmella suffered pregnancy loss several years ago, she noted publicly that McMahon reached out multiple times and was “so supportive” throughout the ordeal.

McMahon and her husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, are parents to three daughters, now ages 19, 17, and 15.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)