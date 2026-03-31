Stephanie McMahon made a surprise return on WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden, interrupting Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a headline-grabbing opening segment.

The show kicked off with a packed crowd inside MSG as thousands of fans filled the iconic venue. Cody Rhodes made his way out to a massive reaction, dressed sharply in a suit while holding the Undisputed WWE Championship. “The American Nightmare” soaked in the moment, even stopping to take a selfie with a young fan—though the moment dragged a bit as the fan’s dad fumbled with the phone.

After greeting fans on his way down, Rhodes completed his full pyro-heavy entrance and got down to business in the ring. He opened with his signature “so what do you wanna talk about?” line, proudly referring to Madison Square Garden as the “mecca” and “epicenter” of WWE.

That’s when things took an unexpected turn.

Before Rhodes could continue, the familiar theme of Stephanie McMahon hit, drawing a big reaction as she made her way to the ring with a smile. Cody looked visibly surprised as she entered.

Stephanie quickly leaned into that surprise, pointing out that shocking moments are part of who she is—after all, her last name is McMahon. She reminded Rhodes that her family has deep roots in MSG, even noting that her grandfather played a role in building the arena’s legacy.

She then shifted gears to WrestleMania, warning Rhodes that he wouldn’t like what she had to say next.

Stephanie drew comparisons between herself, Rhodes, and Randy Orton as second- and third-generation WWE stars, emphasizing how rare their shared experience is. However, she made it clear she doesn’t believe Rhodes measures up—stating bluntly that he is not Dusty Rhodes, and that this version of Cody can’t defeat this version of Orton.

Rhodes fired back, saying he knows Orton better than most and doesn’t need any “teacher vs. student” narrative. Then things got personal.

After Stephanie implied he wasn’t as good as his father, Dusty Rhodes, Cody didn’t hold back, responding bluntly: “You aren’t either.”

That comment earned him an immediate slap.

Stephanie erupted, scolding Rhodes in classic fashion and insisting she was only speaking the truth because no one else would. She warned him again about what lies ahead, then forcefully shoved the microphone into his chest before turning to leave.

But the moment wasn’t over just yet.

Rhodes grabbed her arm and spun her back around. Instead of escalating things further, he simply said, “Stephanie McMahon, I’ve got two words for you… thank you,” before dropping the mic and walking away.

A surprising ending.

Stephanie stood in the ring smiling as Rhodes’ music hit. The crowd responded with boos as he exited, and commentary recapped the tense exchange to close out the segment.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.