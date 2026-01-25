Stephanie McMahon opened WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event with a notable change to the broadcast team.

McMahon kicked off the show from a platform and revealed that she would be hosting the event solo. She explained that her usual co-host, Joe Tessitore, was unable to travel to Montreal, Quebec, Canada due to an incoming winter storm expected to impact parts of the United States.

According to McMahon, Tessitore was stuck at an airport in Detroit, Michigan, and could not make it to the venue in time for the show.

As a result, the commentary duties for Saturday Night’s Main Event are being handled by Michael Cole and Wade Barrett.

Tessitore typically calls WWE Friday Night SmackDown alongside Barrett, but weather-related travel issues kept him off this weekend’s broadcast.

