During her appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Stephanie McMahon spoke on AEW as competition. Here’s what she had to say:

I think having to a competitor, it always makes you — it’s not that we never had a competitor. We just look at everything as competitive. Anything that’s competing for eyeballs and attention is a competitor. We’re all competing against each other, but in terms of a direct wrestling competitor, I think hopefully, it’s going to make you a better company. It’s going to make you re-examine everything that you do and do it to the best of your capability.

I think that it’s always a good thing. It can make you better and stronger.