– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, the go-home show for Sunday’s NXT “Takeover: 31” event:

– As noted earlier today at this link, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has been ranked #2 on the Forbes list of the World’s Most Influential CMOs (Chief Marketing Officers).

Stephanie took to Twitter this afternoon and said she’s blown away by the ranking.

She wrote, “Blown away to be named @Forbes #2 World’s Most #InfluentialCMOs of 2020 alongside so many leaders that I admire & respect! Grateful for all who use their platforms to create lasting impact! Thank you @Sprinklr, @LinkedIn, @Forbes & everyone at @WWE!”

Stephanie ranked #2 under Phil Schiller, who is the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing for Apple. You can see her full tweet below:

