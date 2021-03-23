During her interview with Cosmopolitan Middle East, Stephanie McMahon opened up on her own insecurity issues. Here’s what she had to say:

The shocking thing about self-esteem is that we are not born that way. I have three little girls and through them, I have understood that most of us are born full of ourselves. We are born with big, loud personalities but as we start to get older, there is a shift in our personality where we second guess ourselves. I can be terribly insecure and second-guess everything to a point where it is detrimental. But I realized that it’s not the best way for me.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: Cosmopolitan Middle East. H/T