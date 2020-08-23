Stephanie McMahon On How Triple H Gave More Women Opportunities In NXT, Wanting The Main Roster To Have An Equal Amount of Men and Women

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Fox Sports to talk all things pro wrestling. Highlights are below.

How she wants an equal amount of men and women on the main roster:

I don’t want it to be a big deal anymore when our women are the main event. I think that they just should be equally alongside the men. There needs to be parity on the roster, I’d love to see an equal number of men and women equally represented. Of course, at times that would ebb and flow, but I think that would be very important. And just more storylines, more women, more storylines. I think that we’ve done a good job — I really do — but I think we can do even better.

On Triple H and NXT being so involved with the women’s evolution: