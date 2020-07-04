Stephanie McMahon On Telling Vince She Wants To Be In The Wrestling Business, How Long She’s Known Charlotte Flair

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently appeared on the SPORTNET’s Top Of Her Game show along with former NXT women’s champion Charlotte Flair.
On how long she’s known Charlotte Flair:
I’ve known Charlotte for a very, very, very long time and long before she ever got into WWE,” McMahon prefaced. “And I think what I admire most about her is that she is truly herself. She is so strong, not just physically, but emotionally. She is, even though I know she’s thinking right now, ‘Oh my God – I have no confidence! I can’t believe she’s saying these things,’ but she does. I think Charlotte, when she comes into a room, you can’t help but notice her.
How she couldn’t be more proud of her:
She just is who she is and I couldn’t be more proud of the woman that she [has] become since I’ve known her since she was a lot younger,” Stephanie continued. “She’s just so proud, and true, and an incredibly gifted athlete with this huge heart. And she just loves unconditionally, and I have so much respect for her and who she is, and everything she [has] been through. She is a remarkable human being and I’m proud to know her.
Telling Vince she wanted to get into the wrestling business:
It was funny,” McMahon recalled. “When I was about 16, he pulled me aside and we were taking a walk. And he said, ‘So, what do you think you want to study? What do you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘Dad, I want to be in the business [of pro wrestling]!’ And he looked at me so shocked because I think he assumed that about my brother, but he didn’t think that about me. And I was like, ‘Dad, why do you think I sat in all of your creative meetings?
Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Charlotte Flair Lands PWI Magazine Cover with Look Similar to Ric Flair Cover
- WWE SmackDown Results 7/3/2020
- WWE Legend Reportedly Produces the SmackDown Urine Segment
- Jim Ross On Shawn Michael’s Unprofessional Conduct During The Wrestlemania 12 Main Event
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?
- Bobby Lashley Discusses His Angle With Lana And Feeling Uncomfortable
- WWE Reportedly Purchases EVOLVE, New Wrestlers Being Signed, WWE Picks Up Video Libraries, Gabe Sapolsky’s Indie Career Ends, More
- Sheamus On His Backstage Fight With Yoshi Tatsu
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?