Stephanie McMahon On The WWE Not Providing Health Insurance To Their Talent

During an interview with Ad Age, Stephanie McMahon details the efforts the WWE makes to ensure their talent’s health despite not providing health insurance. Here’s what she had to say:
So our talent are all independent contractors, so we actually don’t provide medical insurance for our talent. We do however have — we pay for all injuries, any surgeries or anything related to all in-ring injuries. But we also have substance and abuse protocols that we offer our talent, both current and retired. So anyone that’s ever had issues with drug and alcohol abuse, they can be a part of this program … And WWE itself, for our employees, we do have health, medical and overall wellness and mental health.
You can listen to the interview below:
Credit: Ad Age.
