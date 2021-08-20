WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently appeared on Sports Business Journal’s “I Factor” podcast and discussed the work ethic of her 75 year old father, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

“It’s amazing. Sometimes he brings his trainer on the road with him,” Stephanie revealed. “He’s still on the road every single week. Even during the pandemic, we never stopped producing our live program, and he was there every single time. Every night that we produce television, he is there.”

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

