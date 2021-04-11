During her recent interview on the Bill Simmons podcast, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon explained the reason her father, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, hates when people sneeze or nod, a character trait that was even parodied in AEW and has long been folklore of the great McMahon. Hear what Stephanie had to say below.

He feels like [nodding] influences the room. If someone is talking and someone else is nodding, you’re going to influence the room. You shouldn’t influence the room. Let people think what they want to think. He hates sneezing because it’s involuntary and he cannot control it. He hates sneezing. It’s anyone, but especially when it’s him.

