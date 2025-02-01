Jade Cargill was not backstage at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. She has been working out at the WWE Performance Center recently.

Cargill was last seen on WWE TV in November. She was written out of storylines after an attack from a mystery figure. Cargill and Bianca Belair were the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time.

Bubba Ray Dudley made a surprise appearance on the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, running down the card with the other panelists. At one point, he was referred to as Bully Ray.

WWE NXT Superstars Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Jaida Parker were featured in the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match.

This year’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event kicked off with Stephanie McMahon welcoming everyone to the show. She revealed that this was the biggest Royal Rumble event in WWE history.

During the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, WWE aired a trailer for WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats). The show will premiere on A&E on February 16th. Booker T, Mickie James, The Undertaker, and Booker T were shown as coaches.