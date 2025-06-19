Stephanie McMahon has gone on record in past WWE documentary releases about how she is fully aware that her father is “not a saint.”

That was before the scandals broke that ultimately led to the longtime WWE Chairman stepping down from his position with the company and being tied up in a number of multi-million dollar lawsuits over some heinous accusations.

During the latest installment of her new podcast, What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon, the daughter of Vince McMahon and former longtime WWE on-air personality and behind-the-scenes executive was chatting with current WWE President Nick Khan.

While McMahon and Khan were discussing the concept of perseverance and whether it’s something you’re born with or something that can be learned, Stephanie related things to her father, explaining how he survived an abusive environment as a child, including being beaten with a lead pipe by someone his mother was dating.

“His mindset was, if he could survive, he won,” Stephanie said. “So just surviving was winning and still is winning for him today. And I don’t know how you can ever beat someone at the end of the day if all they need to do is survive to win.”

McMahon continued, noting that her father built an empire, but admitted that he himself is “his biggest nemesis.”

“He is [an empire builder] and no one can take that away from him,” she said. “No matter what, including himself, who is probably his biggest nemesis — is himself.”

Watch the complete episode of “What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon” featuring her exclusive sit-down interview with WWE President Nick Khan via the YouTube player embedded below.