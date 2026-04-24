High praise is coming Danhausen’s way from two notable WWE names, as Saraya and Stephanie McMahon recently shared their thoughts on the unique fan-favorite.

Following her return at WrestleMania 42, Saraya appeared on What’s Your Story? with McMahon, where the conversation turned to the “very nice, very evil” Danhausen, and both had plenty of positive things to say.

“I love that you brought Danhausen here,” Saraya said. “I’m glad that the fans came around really quickly.”

McMahon chimed in with her perspective on the initial fan reaction, noting, “I think they just didn’t know, at first, or why we were doing it… Because he’s really good, and he’s got this crazy charisma.”

That charisma stood out.

“And only he can pull that kind of character off, too,” Saraya added. McMahon agreed, responding, “That’s what I mean… and then, to see him work, he was pretty good.”

Beyond the personality, Saraya emphasized that Danhausen’s in-ring ability will eventually win over any remaining skeptics.

“He’s a great worker too. They’ll see eventually when he starts wrestling some more, but yeah, I love that the fans came around and they love him and stuff because I was like, ‘He’s such a good dude. I love that guy.’”

Danhausen himself later caught wind of the comments and responded on social media with a message true to his persona.

“Danhausen loves [Stephanie McMahon] and [Paige],” he wrote via X. “Thank you for your very nice, very evil words.

“Let Danhausen know if you ever need anyone cursed,” he concluded.