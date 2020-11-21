WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today to celebrate The Undertaker’s 30th anniversary with a “Flashback Friday” post.

“It’s been an absolute honor and a privilege getting to share time and memories with @undertaker in and out of the ring over the last 30 years. Congratulations on an incredible career! #Undertaker30 #FBF,” she wrote.

You can see her full tweet below, which includes a few photos from moments they shared over the years:

