Although Logan Paul thinks he’s WWE Hall of Fame-worthy already, others do not agree.

Including Stephanie McMahon.

However, that doesn’t mean the host of the new “Stephanie’s Places” show on ESPN+ and “What’s Your Story” podcast doesn’t see a WWE Hall of Fame induction in the future of the former WWE United States Champion and social media mega-star.

And she said as much during a cameo appearance on the WrestleMania 41 Weekend vlog of Logan Paul.

“So, typically, it would take a long time before you’d be [inducted],” she told him. “I know [you’re young], I think it will definitely happen. You’re so talented. You just have to not give up, right? Just stick with it, no matter what happens, just stick with it because it’s the journey that makes you. It’s their journey with you that makes it a success.”

But how much do fans matter in this equation?

This was the question posed to Stephanie by Paul, who asked her to answer with a rate on a scale of 1-10.

“10,” she quickly replied. “100. But they don’t have to love you. I am the most booed ever, but they love to hate me.”

She continued, “You’ve just gotta have fun with it and let them in and shit on them in ways that are creative. It’s great. You can have fun with them, that’s what they want. They wanna have fun with you and you’re like the most boo-able guy.”

