Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were in attendance at last night’s UFC 309 pay-per-view event.

Taking to Twitter, Stephanie McMahon thanked Dana White and others for the hospitality. You can check out her tweet below:

WWE Superstars Sonya Deville and Sheamus were in attendance at today’s New York Jets game.

The official New York Jets Twitter account posted the following video of the two at the game:

And finally, Bayley has revealed that she was legitimately surprised by the introduction of a new WWE Women’s United States Championship.

While speaking with Headliner Chicago, Bayley said she saw the announcement in real-time. She said,

“Nobody knew that that was happening. So, in a way, it was really cool to be surprised and I was just happy that I was in front of a monitor when it was happening. I was in the middle of a meeting with one of my bosses and it had just popped up. I heard Nick Aldis talk about the women. And I was like, ‘Whoa. Hold on, please. Can we just watch this real quick?’ I’m so happy that I caught it. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have been around a monitor, because there’s so much going on.”

She continued, “I’m really excited for all of us. I tweeted something after it was announced, but whether you’ve been here for 15 weeks or 15 years, or you just got signed, or you don’t really know where you lie in the division, this is a huge deal. Even if you’re just a fan and you want to get to WWE, if WWE is your dream, that could be a dream. A lot of guys’ dreams growing up was to be the Intercontinental Champion. It wasn’t always to be the World Heavyweight Champion. It was to be the Intercontinental Champion because of the men that held it and the prestige that it holds. I believe this could be that title [for women]. So, it’s just exciting. It’s an exciting time all around and I truly believe that we deserve it.”

