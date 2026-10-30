Stephanie McMahon recently shared a story about her early days in WWE, recalling how she helped her father, Vince McMahon, write promos that took shots at fans in the United Kingdom.

During a recent episode of her What’s Your Story? podcast featuring Grayson Waller, the conversation turned to the possibility of WWE bringing WrestleMania to the UK.

Waller, who is Australian, joked that nobody wants to attend WrestleMania in the rain, continuing his tradition of taking shots at British wrestling fans.

His comments reminded Stephanie of the time she spent shadowing her father and helping him prepare promos during WWE’s visits overseas.

“I remember when I first started, I was shadowing my dad. I would get to work on his promos. I remember being in the UK and getting to work on some of his promos that were along those lines (of burying the UK). It was so fun. It’s always so much more fun to do that,” McMahon recalled.

Waller suggested that British fans actually enjoy being the targets of those types of remarks, as they understand the entertainment aspect of the insults. Stephanie agreed with his assessment.

The discussion comes as speculation continues regarding a potential WrestleMania in the United Kingdom. John Cena has been among the prominent WWE stars publicly advocating for the company to bring its biggest annual event to the region.

Also during the episode, Grayson Waller revealed he has been helping Shawn Michaels behind the scenes in WWE NXT for years now.