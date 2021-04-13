WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with ESPN’s SportsNation to discuss a variety of different topics, including who she would call Ms. WrestleMania and who trained her for her Mania 34 mixed tag against Ronda Rousey. Highlights are below.

Says there is no Ms. WrestleMania yet but Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks are close:

I don’t think we know who Ms. WrestleMania is yet. I don’t think it’s fair to say it would be Ronda [Rousey], Charlotte [Flair] or Becky [Lynch] because they main evented WrestleMania 35. I don’t think it’s fair to say it would be Trish [Stratus] or Lita, I don’t think it’s fair to say it would be any one of those women that you mentioned, only because I think she’s still yet to rise. I think Ms. WrestleMania could very well be either Sasha Banks or Bianca Belair as they compete as the first African-American women to be a part and headline WrestleMania. I think one of them could absolutely steal the show and carry the banner but you know, we’ll see. I think time will tell. But that’s an awesome handle and a great suggestion that we should absolutely be using as well in addition to earning it. It could be a great thing for a character to call herself. We’ll see how that plays out.

On her mixed tag match with Triple H, Kurt Angle, and Ronda Rousey:

It was one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done. I doubted myself the whole time, I was fearful the whole time. But really fearful that I wasn’t gonna do a good job. Not fearful of the match itself but I never want to make our business look bad and you have Ronda Rousey, Olympic medalist, right? First-ever UFC Women’s Champion and Hall Of Famer. Kurt Angle, Olympic gold medalist. Triple H, one of the greatest of all-time, Hall Of Famer, 14-time world champion and me, like who doesn’t fit in this equation so, I was training about three times a day. Get up early, get my cardio in then I’d take my kids to school, come into the office, have my meetings, traveling, whatever I was doing then after work, I would actually go to the ring and train in the ring with various WWE superstars who were helping us, and Dakota Kai and Lacey Evans were actually two of those superstars who were very helpful and of course Sara Amato, trainer, and just again, getting in there and taking the bumps and reacclimating my body to what that feels like because I’m not a trained — I am trained but I’m not active all the time.

