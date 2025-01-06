Stephanie McMahon-Levesque is ready for the “Netflix Era.”

Ahead of tonight’s history-making WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, the wife of the WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to release a statement.

The former on-air WWE performer and longtime company executive wrote about tonight’s show on X in a response to the special extended cold open video package narrated by her husband.

“I’m so proud, I’m crying ❤️ Congratulations,” she wrote. “Triple H, Nick Khan, all WWE Superstars, fans, employees and crew past and present. Tonight, we make history again by becoming the first-ever regularly live streamed program on Netflix.”

