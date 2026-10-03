Stephanie McMahon recently shared the story of how Paul “Triple H” Levesque proposed to her, including why she initially left her future husband waiting for an answer.

During a recent Q&A edition of “What’s Your Story?,” McMahon recalled the February 2003 proposal, which included rose petals, room service and a callback to a dance the couple had shared during an earlier vacation.

“He didn’t say much. I go to meet up with him, and we go to this hotel. On the bed are rose petals in a heart, but I just think he’s being romantic,” McMahon recalled.

“He asked me to order room service while he’s doing whatever. I order room service, and I’m looking around this amazing room that we’re in.”

McMahon said Triple H then brought out a boom box and played Sade’s “By Your Side” before asking her to dance. She noticed that he was shaking, but assumed it was simply because he disliked dancing.

“He plays Sade, and he asks me to dance. While ‘By Your Side’ is playing, he was shaking. I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, he hates to dance so much that he’s shaking, but he’s doing it for me. How sweet is this?’”

Once the song ended, McMahon quickly discovered the real reason for his nerves.

“The song ended, and he got down on his knee and asked me to marry him,” she said.

McMahon was so surprised by the proposal that she initially didn’t respond, leaving Triple H to wonder whether she had actually accepted.

“I was silent. I was in shock. When I’m really surprised, I go quiet. But I was freaking out on the inside. He asked me, and it was so beautiful. I just didn’t say anything.”

She continued, “He’s like, ‘Is that yes?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, yes, yes.’”

For another excerpt from the episode, find out why Stephanie McMahon said: “So here’s the thing, like, I’ve done everything I ever wanted to do and what it means for her future.