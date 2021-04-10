WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast and revealed that Becky Lynch recently pitched an idea to go along with her recent pregnancy.

McMahon was asked what it’s like to be proud of Lynch’s pregnancy but also be concerned over losing your top star.

“Well, I think it’s kind of simultaneous. It’s reality,” McMahon said. “This is a physical business. It’s not like she could continue to compete because she’s pregnant, but of course, so incredibly happy for her.

“It’s funny, I kept talking to Becky all during her pregnancy, and then afterwards, she was actually pitching somebody jumping her in the maternity ward. [Maternity Ward match], that’s coming. The second part of the Women’s Evolution (McMahon laughs).”

As noted at this link, Lynch teased a WrestleMania 37 Night One appearance earlier. It was also reported at this link how she may be doing a segment with another top talent at WrestleMania.

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to Wrestling Inc)