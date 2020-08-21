Stephanie McMahon Reveals That Many Backstage Were Against Becky Lynch’s “The Man” Moniker

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke to Digital Spy to talk about former Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch, as well as discuss WWE’s need to hire more female writers. Highlights are below.
How many stars backstage were against Becky Lynch’s “The Man” moniker:
[The Man] really was was her idea. It’s funny because some women were very against it like, ‘Why do you have to call yourself the man? Why can’t you be The Woman.
How Lynch didn’t take anything too literally:
But she just didn’t take it, you know, too literally. The whole point was to turn that nomenclature on its ear, right, because everyone says, ‘oh the biggest, the most successful person in the room is The Man. Well, why can’t The Man be a woman.
Calls Lynch one of the biggest stars in WWE history:
Becky Lynch is certainly one of the biggest stars in WWE history and her legacy is cemented and I really hope to see her back.
How WWE needs to hire more female writers:
We do not have enough female writers in the writers room, we are actively working on that. There is a dedicated focus to how we tell our women’s storylines in the show, but we can always be better.
