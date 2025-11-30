Stephanie McMahon-Levesque is a legend.

Next year, she takes her rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania Weekend in Las Vegas, NV.

While sitting down with Megan Morant for an in-depth interview for the Countdown WWE Survivor Series: WarGames pre-show, Stephanie spoke about what was going through her head when The Undertaker surprised her with the news that she was being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as the first official inductee of the 2026 class.

“I’m still so blown away,” she began. “You don’t ever feel worthy, I don’t think, of an accolade like that. It’s funny because here we are at WrestlePalooza. It’s such a big night. Our first show on ESPN. My husband, Paul Levesque, said, ‘We’re going to do an ID shot of you in the crowd,’ like he normally does when I’m sitting in the crowd. I didn’t think much of it. The cameraman comes over and says, ‘We’re going to shoot over your shoulder for Taker’s entrance.’ I was like, ‘Okay. Hmmm, I didn’t know Taker was in the show,’ but it made sense because it’s a huge show and we would have our biggest stars. Here comes Taker, he’s revving his bike, he gives me the look ringside, which he normally does, so that wasn’t unusual. Then, the bike shuts off, and I think he stalls it out, so I’m about to start laughing. No, he intentionally shut it off. Gets off the bike, now has a microphone, and is still looking directly at me.”

She continued, “‘Okay, something is happening here, but I don’t know what it is.’ He calls me over and wants me to sit down. It’s the Undertaker, you do as you’re told. As he’s talking, it goes through my mind, ‘What on earth is this?’ We’re live, it’s my birthday the following week so I’m thinking, ‘Is he going to lead everybody to sing happy birthday? That would be weird. Is he setting up a big announcement for his show?’ I have no idea where he’s going and then he says, ‘Are you ready?’ I’m [cheering] and I think he’s going to get up and segue into whatever the real reason was that he came out. Then, he said, ‘To be the first…’ When he used the word ‘inducted,’ that’s when I realized. You can see it in the video when it registers across my face. I was blown away. It’s the most tremendous honor. For him to be the one to tell me, it’s a little overwhelming. It’s not real yet. It’s the biggest level of achievement in our business, and our business means so much to me. It’s unfathomable.”

For those who missed it, you can check out Megan Morant’s complete sit-down interview with soon-to-be WWE Hall of Fame legend Stephanie McMahon via the YouTube player embedded below.