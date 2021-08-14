WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter this week and commented on why Ronda Rousey inspires her.

McMahon chosen Rousey as the woman who inspires her for the Alliance for Women In Media’s #VoicesOfCourage campaign on Twitter.

“The baddest woman on the planet @RondaRousey inspires me. 1st American woman to medal in Judo at Olympics, changed the face of MMA, advocates for mental health & equality, & most importantly, is unapologetically herself. @AllWomeninMedia #VoicesofCourage” McMahon wrote.

Rousey, who is currently pregnant with her first child, feuded with McMahon while in WWE at one point. She and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle teamed up to defeat Stephanie and Triple H at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, which was Rousey’s in-ring debut.

You can see Stephanie’s full tweet below:

