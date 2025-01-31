Rhea Ripley has discovered a lookalike contest in Indianapolis for this weekend.

The reigning WWE Women’s World Champion shared the event’s poster on Twitter, which is scheduled for Friday night before Saturday’s Royal Rumble 2025 pay-per-view event in the city. It remains unclear if Rhea plans to enter or show up at the contest.

John Cena took to Twitter on Thursday to share some new merchandise for his upcoming retirement tour. You can check out some of the new merch below:

Took some inspiration from my friend @PatMcAfeeShow for #RoyalRumble weekend. This one is my last… let’s punch a ticket to the Main Event of #WrestleMania! https://t.co/pFa5TkGSK0 pic.twitter.com/FvubxNQdoz — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 30, 2025

Speaking of new WWE merchandise, the company has released some new Charlotte Flair merch featuring the moniker “Top Girl.” This may pertain to her new nickname moving forward. You can check out some of the merch below:

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” to announce her new project, Stephanie’s Places, which features her traveling the world and chatting with WWE Superstars.

During the podcast, the daughter of disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon explained why she stepped away from WWE.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On what she learned after stepping away from WWE: “One of the things I learned when I stepped away is I’ll never get away from WWE, ever. It is a part of who I am. It is what I love. I really did grow up in this business. It was not unusual to have shoots done at our house. I was in the first ever Saturday Night’s Main Event. I went trick or treating at Rowdy Roddy Piper’s house, which was actually our house. He was putting candy, bowling balls, breaking our candy bags. I was on that episode. I did modeling for the catalog and we didn’t get paid. We didn’t have child models at the time. All of the employees kids, we were just dressed up. I’ve lived this amazing life with so many opportunities to meet incredible people and be part of something that is so special that connects people all over the world. I feel it everywhere I go, in every arena I go to. It’s something so special.”

On wanting to disappear for a little while: “I never stopped being proud, ever. I do think I wanted to disappear for a little while, and I kind of did. It was good for me. I needed it, and now I’m back.”

On the negative comments directed at her dad: “It’s been my whole life. When I was in high school was when my dad was indicted by the federal government. The media came after my family in a really big and really hard way to deal with when we were in high school. I think at that time, I was filled with a lot of anger and resentment, and I had a hard time navigating all of that. I think now in my later years, when all of it seems to happen again, it’s with a little bit of reverence that I can appreciate all of it because it’s just noise. We all have opinions no matter what, and that’s great. You can think you know exactly what’s going on. You can give whatever dirt you think you know. But at the end of the day, I know where I stand, and that’s how I have to just be grounded and rooted in who I am and what I believe in and try to ignore the noise.”