Season one of “Stephanie’s Places” on ESPN+ has wrapped up.

The first season of the new show hosted by Stephanie McMahon, which features special guests from the world of WWE sitting down with her for an extended one-on-one conversation, concluded with the season finale episode featuring special guest John Cena. The show aired this past Tuesday.

Following the end of the first season of her ESPN+ series, Stephanie McMahon, who also hosts a new podcast dubbed “What’s Your Story?”, surfaced on social media to comment on the experience.

“Thank you Omaha Productions, Peyton Manning, ESPN+, WWE, every Superstar that participated,” she began in a post via X. “[Thanks to] Paul Heyman, the producers, the incredible crew, my squad Elyse Dudzinski, and Jackie, and all who have been watching!”

She added, “Stephanie’s Places has been a remarkable journey, bringing me back home, where I belong. #ForeverGrateful.”