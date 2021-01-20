Stephanie McMahon took part in the sports panel at CES 2021 to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, she discussed WWE’s transition from their Performance Center to the ThunderDome. This is where she stated that WWE did not want to add piped-in crowd noise for their shows at first.

“There were no fans and there was no audible audience. We didn’t think that we should pipe in audio because that didn’t feel authentic, and it was an experience that was ‘less than’ to say the least, and then we really did start to experiment. We started adding different technology, we started piping in audio, we had some of our developmental talents in attendance who were tested of course because health and safety comes first, giving live reaction but it still wasn’t enough.”

H/T to Post Wrestling