WWE Chief Brand Officer and former women’s champion Stephanie McMahon spoke about piping in crowd noise inside the WWE ThunderDome, and why she believes it makes a word of difference. She admits that at first WWE was hesitant to add a fictitious crowd as she thought it would come off as corny.

The audio made such a difference. At first, we did not want to pipe in any audio because we thought it would come off as phony and it wouldn’t feel real. We didn’t like that. When we started experimenting with the mix of real audio with the amplified audio, it made such a difference as a viewer.

Later in the interview McMahon states that the brands cannot be afraid to experiment with different ideas at this time, as the viewing experience has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. You can listen to her full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)