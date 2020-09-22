A new SEC filing from WWE reveals that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon sold more than $2 million worth of company stock on Monday, September 21.

McMahon sold 57,573 shares of Class A Common Stock earlier this week, priced at $39.18 per share. This brought McMahon a total of around $2,255,710.14.

The filing shows that Stephanie still has 76,324 shares of Class A Common Stock to her name. WWE stock was down 0.38% today, closing at $39.21 per share.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.