WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today as the company prepares to return to touring on Friday in Houston for the live SmackDown on FOX.

McMahon looked forward to fans returning to shows and noted that WWE has been missing their “soundtrack, missing the shared experience, missing the visceral and emotional reaction that makes every bump and bruise worth it.”

She also linked to the video package that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon posted this morning, which you can see at this link.

Stephanie ended her letter by thanking all of WWE’s friends, partners, employees, Superstars and fans, declaring that the wait is officially over.

You can read the full letter below:

Good morning, For over a year and a half, WWE has been missing the lifeblood of our shows, our fans. No matter how hard we tried, never going off the air and continuing to produce our live content; investing in new technologies and bringing nearly one million people around the world into our shows virtually, it just wasn’t the same. We were missing our soundtrack, missing the shared experience, missing the visceral and emotional reaction that makes every bump and bruise worth it. That all changes tomorrow night. Please watch this tribute video as shared by our Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on Twitter this morning, and join us in opening our doors and our arms to welcome our fans back home, where we all belong. Thank you to our friends, partners, employees, Superstars, and of course, our fans, for hanging in there all this time. The wait is officially over. See you tomorrow! -Steph

