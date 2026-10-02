Stephanie McMahon says she has already accomplished everything she ever dreamed of as she enters the next chapter of her life.

McMahon, who celebrated her 50th birthday on September 24, reflected on her future during a special Q&A edition of her “What’s Your Story?” podcast.

When asked what she still hopes to accomplish, the WWE Hall of Famer said she finds herself in an interesting position after already checking off her biggest personal and professional goals.

“So here’s the thing, like, I’ve done everything I ever wanted to do,” McMahon said. “So it’s such an exciting time in my life. I’m turning 50 and I’m like, ‘What am I going to do?’”

McMahon pointed to becoming a mother as her biggest personal goal while noting that her career also took her to places she never anticipated, including briefly serving as WWE Chairman and CEO.

“I wanted to be a mom more than anything,” she continued. “I never realized I would become, for a brief period, the chairman and CEO of WWE. I am in the Hall of Fame. I mean, I recently went to Ireland, and I went on safari.”

McMahon also mentioned launching her podcast alongside co-host and longtime friend Elyse Dudzinski, which has given her the opportunity to speak with a variety of notable guests.

“And I have this incredible pod with my best friend and we interview all these amazing people and work with amazing, incredible people…”

While McMahon may feel she has fulfilled her biggest dreams, there is one cause she remains committed to for the rest of her life.

McMahon said she intends to continue supporting the fight against pediatric cancer, a cause that became particularly important to her following the 2014 death of young WWE fan Connor “The Crusher” Michalek.

“That work is forever ongoing,” McMahon said. “So I guess it’s not a dream, but I really want to continue my work in helping find a cure and help kids and families with pediatric cancer.”

She added, “That’s for sure a guiding light, north star, my personal commitment forever.”