WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Cosmopolitan Middle East about a variety of subjects, including how she struggles with self-love and her biggest challenges in WWE. Highlights are below.

Talks her biggest challenges in WWE:

I grew up in WWE, so my perspective and my struggles are quite different from other women. My biggest challenge was facing Ronda Rousey at Wrestle Mania. She was so amazing that I had to really train to even showcase her. She was the first woman champion in UFC, so she was tough. I had to train three times a day for three months. I had to do all of this on top of being an executive and a mom. It was a lot of pressure on me, but I learned so much about myself and what I was capable of. That opportunity was a privilege which I chose to go for. That was one of my biggest challenges ever.

Says she struggles with self-love:

I have struggled with my self-love and it came to my attention a few years ago. A coach told me that I needed to work on loving myself and I said, ‘Of course I love myself. I have no problem with that.’ And then as I started doing the deep work, I realized that loving myself should not be this hard. The first step to me is being proud of myself and my achievements. Instead of always thinking about what more I could do, I give myself credit for how far I have come. One of the things I do daily is working out. If I can get some type of physical exercise every day, that is a form of self-love for me.

