WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with TMZ Sports to discuss this year’s WrestleMania 37, where McMahon confirms that WWE is hoping to bring in fans for the Showcase of the Immortals, which will be the first time since March 2020. Highlights are below.

Confirms that WWE is attempting to have fans at WrestleMania 37:

I’m thrilled and excited because, hopefully, this will be the first opportunity for us to have our fans back in attendance. That’s the current plan. Of course, ticket information is not available yet ’cause we’re still trying to figure out all the different machinations.

Teases that the Show of Shows will rock the boat:

We’re gonna learn a lot from [the NFL] logistically, etc., and really best practices, what works, what doesn’t work. But, man, we can’t wait to come in and for two nights hopefully really rock that pirate ship.

Check out the CBO’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleTalk)