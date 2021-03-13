WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Digital Spy to discuss a number of subjects, most notably how WWE is trying to add more women into the writer’s room. Highlights can be found below.

On hiring more female writers:

Hiring in the writing room is really important. Because it has previously been a fairly male-dominated writing room and there are big efforts right now to change that. I don’t have the stats off the top of my head. So I’m not sure how many women we’ve hired since we started but I know it’s several, including a senior ranking VP (Christine Lubrano) who’s in charge of many different aspects of making sure that the creative and partnerships and all lines of business are all working together.