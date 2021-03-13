WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Digital Spy to discuss a number of subjects, most notably how WWE is trying to add more women into the writer’s room. Highlights can be found below.
On hiring more female writers:
Hiring in the writing room is really important. Because it has previously been a fairly male-dominated writing room and there are big efforts right now to change that. I don’t have the stats off the top of my head. So I’m not sure how many women we’ve hired since we started but I know it’s several, including a senior ranking VP (Christine Lubrano) who’s in charge of many different aspects of making sure that the creative and partnerships and all lines of business are all working together.
How WWE storylines have improved:
So there’s a been a huge movement. And for both men and women we are always looking to improve our storylines no matter what and improve our character development.