A familiar face to WWE fans will be taking part in “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this weekend.

WWE has announced that Stephanie McMahon-Levesque will be appearing on the ‘Countdown to WWE SummerSlam 2025’ pre-show on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

The former WWE on-air personality and longtime behind-the-scenes executive was featured in a promotional video package for her “What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon” podcast interview with Jelly Roll.

After the package wrapped up, a graphic flashed on the screen announcing that Stephanie McMahon will be appearing live on the pre-show alongside Michael Cole, Big E. and Wade Barrett (see below).

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3.