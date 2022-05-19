WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon is taking a leave of absence from the company.

McMahon took to Twitter today and announced that she is taking some time away to be with her family.

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family,” she wrote.

McMahon has been working for WWE full-time since graduating college, and made her on-screen debuting during the Attitude Era in the 1990s. McMahon previously took over WWE creative in 2000, but no longer runs that division as she has been Chief Brand Officer since 2013.

McMahon is married to WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and they have three daughters. Triple H has also scaled back his duties with WWE following a serious cardiac event last fall.

Stay tuned for more on McMahon. You can see her full tweet below:

